Celtic's £5m transfer quandary, Rangers still interested in Beale target, Scots starlet on Lazio radar - rumour mill

Celtic's £5m transfer quandary

Celtic will need to stump up £5million to land Adam Idah on a permanent deal, according to a report. The Republic of Ireland international arrived on loan from Norwich City in January and has made a telling contrinbution with seven goals in 14 appearances for the Parkhead side, including a maiden Old Firm strike in the 3-3 draw with Rangers at Ibrox last month. The Scottish Sun claim that Norwich will accept no less than £5m for the 23-year-old, leaving Celtic to weigh up whether to spend that amount on a player who has been mostly used as back-up to Kyogo Furuhashi. Speaking last month on the prospect of signing Idah permanently, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: "We'll assess that at the end of the season. It's not all in our hands. It would need to be negotiated."

Rangers still interested in Beale target

Rangers retain in interest in Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson, it has been claimed. The centre-back was a reported target for previous manager Michael Beale having been linked with the Ibrox club last summer when the Englishman was still in charge. According to the Daily Record, the 24-year-old ‘remains a person of interest’ as one of a number of targets Philippe Clement could move for this summer. Sanderson has endured a tough season at St Andrews having been stripped of the captaincy following an off-field incident with the club set to be relegated to League One unless they can beat Norwich City on the final day of the season and hope Plymouth, Blackburn or Sheffield Wednesday lose.

Scots starlet on Lazio radar

