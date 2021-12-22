Celtic's Jota short-term future revealed, Everton prepare £10m bid for Rangers defender, Ibrox chiefs 'against' break move, Sky Sports and SPFL in talks : Scottish football rumour mill

This morning, the ripples and reaction from the First Minister’s announcement on crowds at large events, including football, is still being felt and computed.

Having just 500 supporters at games is a big change for teams at the top end of the SPFL league ladder, but its day-to-day normality for the League Two sides currently in the fourth tier.

For the next few weeks, it could be reality for all of them as the country prepares for the Omicron variant of Covid and its effects.

The announcement and reaction, predictably dominates the headlines in newspapers, websites and media outlets across the country but this is Scottish football, this is December, just about a week away from an Old Firm derby AND a transfer window resuming. There is plenty non-Omicron news, transfer talk and football news doing the rounds too.

Here are the headlines, stories and speculation from Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

1. Toffee talk Nathan Patterson remains a target for Everton and Rafa Benitez will return for the right-back next month - but Rangers could hold out for an eight-figure fee for tyhe Scotland international (Daily Mail) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2. Heir apparent? Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi has reacted to comparisons to Henrik Larsson saying he's shocked and 'every striker would like to hear that' but he is intent on forging his own career and style (Daily Record) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3. Watt rumour James McPake refused to comment of speculation linking Dundee with Motherwell striker Tony Watt. "I like Tony, he's a good player and I think a lot of teams will be after him," he said. "There are millions of players out there I'd like to bring to this football club." (Dundee Courier) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4. Hedging his bets Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is resigned to losing midfielder Ryan Hedges. A contract offer has been left unsigned for several months as his terms approach their final six months (Daily Record) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group