Celtic's James Forrest has say on Scotland Euro 2024 prospects and his return from first-team exile

James Forrest has claimed he has given no thought to securing a surprise place in Scotland’s squad for this summer’s Euro 2024 finals after his match-winning performance for Celtic against Dundee.

The three points earned courtesy of the winger's double could prove pivotal as Celtic ensured there is still clear daylight between them and Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership with just four league games left.

The win has also helped set up the possibility of a late-career peak for the 32-year-old Forrest, who earned the last of his 38 caps at the last European Championships against Czech Republic. The player himself has his sights set on a double for the time being, with Celtic maintaining their three points lead at the top after the first weekend of top six fixtures. They also have a Scottish Cup final to look forward to against Rangers as Forrest eyes adding to his current total of 22 major honours at Celtic Park.

James Forrest takes the acclaim of the Celtic fans after his match-winning double against Dundee at Dens Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

It is surely incumbent on Steve Clarke to consider the winger’s late claim to be on the plane to Germany, especially given the spate of recent injuries and concern over the lack of width in recent Scotland squads.

“I have not thought about it once,” said Forrest, after scoring in each half against a spirited Dundee side. The winger revealed he had not booked any summer holidays yet but then that was par for the course.

“You never book a holiday early in this game, it’s always last minute," he said. "If you ask any Scottish player, you’d want to be involved. I went to the last Euros and it was a great experience from the first day of camp to the end. My last cap was at the Euros. But I need to concentrate on what I am doing here.”

He is relishing this return to the fore after making a scoring substitute's appearance at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Aberdeen last weekend. His start against Dundee was his first in the league since November.

“I wasn't in the squad in January/February time and I have been buzzing being back in about it with the boys,” he said. “I have managed to get on the scoresheet and help the team a few times. I just want to take it game by game and keep helping out here.”

Forrest is delighted to play a part after being forced to bide his time. Being omitted from squads earlier in the season had proved difficult for such a decorated player.

“If you ask any player they will tell you the same,” he said. “Throughout my career I have never had it before and it was something different for me. You have to believe in yourself and you know because I was a bit older that football can change so quickly due to injuries and suspension and especially at Celtic if you don't win a game then the manager might change his mind.