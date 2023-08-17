Celtic's Gustaf Lagerbielke clears up blue blood reports - 'I did get pair of shin guards with the coat of arms on them'

As one of his first acts as a Celtic player, Gustaf Lagerbielke could have hardly had offered up a better nugget to endear himself to his new support: one of the most anti-monarchist of all fanbases in British football.

Celtic's latest signing Gustaf Lagerbielke during a press conference.

In the course of the Scottish champions’ pursuit of the 23-year-old who has been recruited from Elfsborg in a £3million move, it was reported that the Swedish centre-back was a real blue blood, no less than 254th in line to the throne in his homeland, with his own barony and coat or arms. Part of that was true, but not the part that would be considered most awkward for the Celtic legions, as Lagerbielke revealed in effectively being able to renounce true royal heritage.

“I saw something on social media that someone had dug it up about my family,” Lagerbielke said. “It’s not something I was aware of. I asked my dad and he said the part about being in line for the throne wasn’t true. I knew if it was, I’d have heard about it. So I knew it [wasn’t the case]. It was fun that some people believed it for a second. The family does have a barony and we have a coat of arms and all that stuff. I did get a pair of shin guards with the coat of arms on them. I got them as a gift when I was maybe 11 or 12, but I don’t wear them now. I certainly didn’t grow up in a castle…”

Indeed, Lagerbielke isn’t a player whose upbringing in the game was of the sliver-spoon variety as he effectively dragged himself up by his bootstraps in electing to scrap it out with the hoi polloi to develop a rounded football education. A product of AIK’s youth team, instead of hanging around with the then Swedish champions he decided to drop down to third tier Sollentuna FK five years ago in order to avoid a cossetted life. Two-and-a-half years there gave way to a spell with Vateras SK before Elfsborg came calling in 2021. A loan spell at fellow top flight club Degerfors IF ensuing before he established himself with the current Allsvenskan leaders.

“I maybe did it the hard way, but I think it toughened me up,” the Swede continued. “When I was younger I always felt we were a bit too careful with the training and that limited me. I wanted to take a step down and focus on my development for the long run. It was hard in the beginning but when I started played I moved quickly to the next steps – and really fast to here.