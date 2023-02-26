Ange Postecoglou confessed he never loses sight of the burden he carries through standing on the shoulders of recent Celtic managerial giants as he reflected on Viaplay Cup success over Rangers.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates the win.

A third honour across his little-more than year-and-a-half in charge, the 2-1 triumph that snared the League Cup trophy against Rangers nudges him closer to the silverware hauls of his immediate predecessors. But the Australian understands he is merely meeting demands – reflected by a clearly Rangers-trolling banner at Hampden unfurled at the Celtic end come full-time that read ‘22 trophies in 11 year – we set the standards’.

“It's not about me and how I feel,” he said when asked to sum up his emotions over events at Hampden. “These are just the expectations at this club. I have just spoken to Gordon Strachan. You know how hard it is to follow guys like that? And Martin O'Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon? This club is steeped in success so when you take the job you know that's the responsibility. That doesn't diminish the achievement. We still celebrate as we don't take it for granted. You don't just roll up in a Celtic shirt and it's given to you. You have to earn it and we did.”

Interviewed on the pitch, Postecoglou acknowledged the tension of such an occasion, Celtic losing their way for a period after being pegged back to 2-1 25 minutes from time, before finishing strongly.