'You have to say, it’s great fun to watch Glasgow Celtic': RB Leipzig boss purrs over Champions League foes and singles out band of players

RB Leipzig head coach Marco Rose has been very impressed with Celtic under Ange Postecoglou.

The Germans have lost their opening two matches against Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid and are hoping to get their first points on the board against the Hoops.

Recently-appointed manager Rose expects a tough test from the Scottish champions and pinpointed their Japanese contingent of Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate as players who have the ability to “decide the game”.

“You have to say, it’s great fun to watch Glasgow Celtic, especially their Japanese players,” he said. “It’s very noticeable how strongly these guys shape the game.

“They’re small, bustling and extremely uncomfortable (to play against), especially in one-on-ones. They also have a great mentality. They can decide the game with their individual actions.

“Overall Celtic have a very exciting and clear game idea. Similar to us, they try to interpret football actively, to align the game offensively and to put the opponent under pressure.

“The team has a very high willingness to perform and is also very hard-working. Ange Postecoglou is doing a really good job at a great club.”

Rose, who only took over as Leipzig’s head coach last month following the 4-1 defeat at home to Shakhtar, knows his team need a result on Wednesday if they are to have a chance of qualifying. He is hoping for a repeat of the displays that brought 3-0 and 4-0 wins over Borussia Dortmund and Bochum in their last two home games.

“The situation is easy to explain: we haven’t scored enough points so far and now we have to score points on Wednesday,” he said. “We’re looking forward to the duel, to a full house, to the anthem.

“We want to continue to play in the Champions League. To do that, we have to show attitude against Celtic and, like against Borussia Dortmund and Bochum, we have to play well at home.

“If we play with a lot of energy, power and passion and with courageous football, there is a high probability that we will reward ourselves with the three points. If that’s not the case, it will be very difficult to get through this group stage.”

Rose is hoping to see Timo Werner continue on the goal trail after the striker – who returned to the club in a £25.3million summer transfer from Chelsea – scored his first Bundesliga goals since his debut in mid-August when he netted a double against Bochum on Saturday.

“In the weeks I’ve been here, I’ve never noticed Timo unsure,” said Rose, downplaying any suggestion Werner had been struggling for confidence. “He’s a really laid-back dog, has a happy personality and is always in a good mood.

“He never gave the impression that he was at odds with himself, instead he shows himself always ready to perform.