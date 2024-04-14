Woman dies inside Celtic Park prior to St Mirren match as club issue statement

Police called to ground following death of woman
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 14th Apr 2024, 13:58 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 14:05 BST
 Comment

A woman has died inside Celtic Park prior to the match against St Mirren on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the stadium after concerns were raised for the welfare of the 54-year-old inside the toilets within the ground but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Celtic statement read: “We regret to confirm that tragically, a 54-year old woman died suddenly at Celtic Park prior to yesterday’s match. Her next of kin have been informed and we would like to extend our most sincere condolences to her family.

A women died inside Celtic Park prior to the match against St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)A women died inside Celtic Park prior to the match against St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
A women died inside Celtic Park prior to the match against St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are very much with them following this tragic incident. Celtic will provide all necessary support we can at this time.”

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a women within the toilets at Celtic Park in Glasgow around 2.45pm on Saturday, April 13.

“Emergency services attended but the 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Celtic won the match 3-0 to open up a four-point gap over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

