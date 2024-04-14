Woman dies inside Celtic Park prior to St Mirren match as club issue statement
Emergency services were called to the stadium after concerns were raised for the welfare of the 54-year-old inside the toilets within the ground but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Celtic statement read: “We regret to confirm that tragically, a 54-year old woman died suddenly at Celtic Park prior to yesterday’s match. Her next of kin have been informed and we would like to extend our most sincere condolences to her family.
“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are very much with them following this tragic incident. Celtic will provide all necessary support we can at this time.”
Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a women within the toilets at Celtic Park in Glasgow around 2.45pm on Saturday, April 13.
“Emergency services attended but the 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Celtic won the match 3-0 to open up a four-point gap over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
