Wim Jansen: Former Celtic manager dies aged 75

Former Celtic head coach Wim Jansen has died.

His death was announced by Feyenoord who paid tribute to a "special person and someone who was associated with the club all his life".

Jansen spent one season at Celtic but is remembered as the manager who stopped Rangers winning 10-in-a-row in 1998. He completed a double by also lifting the Scottish League Cup.

The Dutchman was also responsible for the signing of Henrik Larsson, who he worked with at Feyenoord before bringing with him to Parkhead in 1997.

Jansen’s death comes after it was revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

The Rotterdam outfit said in a statement on Tuesday: "Feyenoord has learned with great sadness of the death of Wim Jansen, one of the greatest football players who has ever played for the club. He died Tuesday at the age of 75.

"In Wim Jansen's biography 'Mastermind', which was published in October last year, it became clear that he was suffering from dementia.

"Although the intense sadness of course predominates, Jansen's family is at the same time relieved that he has been spared a long agony. The family is pleased that their Wim has been able to keep control until the last moment, they have informed the club."

They reflected on a line from his book, which read: "I left Feyenoord a few times, but always came back. You could call it a blood tie."

Jansen made over 500 appearances for Feyenoord, which included beating Celtic in the 1970 European Cup final in Milan. He also went on to manage the club.