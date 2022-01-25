Wim Jansen: Celtic tributes to former manager who has died aged 75

Former Celtic head coach Wim Jansen has died.

The death of the Dutch legend, who had been living with dementia, was announced by Feyenoord on Tuesday, who described him as "a special person” and “one of the greatest football players who has ever played for the club.”

Jansen spent one season at Celtic but is remembered as the manager who stopped Rangers winning 10-in-a-row under Walter Smith in 1998. He completed a double by also lifting the Scottish League Cup in the same season.

The Dutchman was also responsible for signing Henrik Larsson, who he worked with at Feyenoord before bringing with him to Parkhead in 1997.

Celtic paid tribute in a club statement which honoured his achievements and also credited him with “setting the wheels in motion for continued success at the advent of the following decade.”

It read: “Everyone at Celtic Park was saddened to hear of the sad passing of former manager Wim Jansen this morning at the age of 75.

“All at Celtic Park offer their most sincere thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Wim Jansen at this sad time.”

Former Celtic midfielder Craig Burley, who played under Jansen, posted his own tribute on Twitter.

He wrote: “Very sad day today. You delivered one of the most important league titles in the history of Celtic. It was a privilege to play for you boss with this group of players at this club. A most magnificent time that can never be taken away from the memories. RIP Wim Jansen.”

Rangers also paid their respects in a short statement which read: “Rangers Football Club are today saddened to hear of the passing of former Celtic manager, Wim Jansen. Everyone at Rangers sends their condolences to the family and friends of Wim Jansen.”

Jansen’s death comes after it was revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

The 65-times capped Netherlands international made over 500 appearances for Feyenoord, which included beating Celtic in the 1970 European Cup final in Milan, before going on to manage the club, as well as various other roles.

The Rotterdam outfit stated: "Feyenoord has learned with great sadness of the death of Wim Jansen, one of the greatest football players who has ever played for the club. He died Tuesday at the age of 75.

"In Wim Jansen's biography 'Mastermind', which was published in October last year, it became clear that he was suffering from dementia.

"Although the intense sadness of course predominates, Jansen's family is at the same time relieved that he has been spared a long agony. The family is pleased that their Wim has been able to keep control until the last moment, they have informed the club."

They reflected on a line from his book, which read: "I left Feyenoord a few times, but always came back. You could call it a blood tie."