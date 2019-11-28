Willie Collum will referee Betfred Cup final between Rangers and Celtic

Have your say

Willie Collum has been named as the referee for next month’s Betfred Cup final between Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers were last season fined for criticism of Collum after accusing him of having an “underlying issue”.

Collum has refereed two Rangers games since those remarks, which cost the club a £6,000 fine.

Collum did not referee another Rangers game until the final Ladbrokes Premiership fixture of last season, before taking charge of the William Hill Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Hearts.

The Lanarkshire-based official last took charge of a meeting between the Glasgow teams in September last year.