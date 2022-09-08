Will Scottish football fixtures be cancelled if the Queen dies? Effect on SPFL amid health concerns

Buckingham Palace released a statement shortly after noon on Thursday explaining the monarch’s current situation, and outlining doctors’ advice that she is kept under observation.

All the Queen's children and close members of the Royal Family are either at or travelling to Balmoral.

A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

It is widely known that there are plans in place for a period of national mourning in the event of the Queen’s passing, which would have an effect on a number of aspects of daily life, including sporting events.

Will Scottish football fixtures be cancelled when the Queen dies?

The passing of the Queen would start a period of mourning across the United Kingdom, as detailed in a document called “Operation London Bridge”.

As part of that plan, which is set out for the nine days following the monarch’s death, sports fixtures would indeed be postponed, including all SPFL matches.

Queen Elizabeth II remains under medical supervision at Balmoral amid concerns for her health. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Rangers are due to travel to Aberdeen on Saturday while Celtic host Livingston the same day.

Various other events would also be cancelled, while the Stock Exchange would close, and Parliament would hastily reconvene if not in session.

Flags across the country would be put to half mast, and TV and radio stations would broadcast alternative schedules.

What was cancelled in the wake of Princess Diana’s death?

When Princess Diana tragically passed away on Sunday August 31st 1997, a number of events were cancelled or postponed.

An Old Firm match between Celtic and Rangers that was due to take place at Parkhead later in the day was called off, along with Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United.

There was also controversary surrounding a Scotland international fixture that was scheduled to take place on Saturday September 6 – the day of Diana’s funeral. It was initially decided the match should go ahead but after some players refused to play it was eventually moved to the Sunday.