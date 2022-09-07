'Why would he?' - Chris Sutton admits Celtic face losing Ange Postecoglou to the EPL, but not now

Chelsea are set to hold talks with Brighton boss Graham Potter after the Blues sacked manager Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday morning following the shock 1-0 Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

The prospect of Brighton looking to Celtic’s head coach should a vacancy be created by Potter’s possible departure has been mooted, but Sutton shot down suggestions insisting Postecoglou would want to remain at Parkhead to continue the work he has started.

The Australian lifted the Scottish Premiership title and the League Cup in his first season in charge, and has now led the club back into the Champions League group stages, taking charge of his first match in the competition in Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Parkhead.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou on the touchline against Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League group stage opener. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The manner in which Celtic attacked the reigning European champions in the first-half of that fixture – missing several chances to take the lead – will have not gone unnoticed among England’s top-flight boardrooms, as will the manner of the 4-0 weekend win over Rangers.

However, Sutton insists Postecoglou will be going nowhere, branding Brighton a “downgrade” on his current role.