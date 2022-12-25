St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson has suggested that VAR interventions provide a welcome relief when facing up to a relentless Celtic and their multi-ball approach in the east end of Glasgow.

Referee Kevin Clancy pauses play while VAR check an offside in the build up to Reo Hatate's goal during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and St Johnstone.

There were three lengthy stoppages courtesy of VAR in the Scottish champions’ 4-1 victory at home to the Perth side on Christmas Eve. Two of these resulted from offside checks – the first overturning the flagging initially to rule-out a fourth goal for Ange Postecogou’s men, with the second confirming that the strike that allowed Callum Davidison’s side to pull a goal back was legitimate. MacPherson confessed that breaks in play are to be welcomed when Ange Postecoglou’s men are in all-out attack mode.

“When Celtic get going at that intensity they’re hard to stop,” he said of St Jonstone's first leg loss in seven outings. “The multi-ball system helps them as well. You never get a break. It’s actually good when it goes to VAR because you can get a bit of a breath. This game isn’t the most important one we’ll play this season. When you come here it’s a free hit. Not many teams – if any – will win or even get a point.

