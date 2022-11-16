Scottish football clubs across the men’s and women’s game will don their away colours next month as the SPFL and SWPL unite to help combat homelessness.

Scottish football teams have teamed up with homeless charity Shelter for the #NoHomeKit initiative.

Shelter Scotland’s #NoHomeKit campaign is aimed at raising awareness about the growing number of people who do not have a safe or secure place to call home.

All SPFL clubs will wear away or third kits for their fixtures on December 23-24, even if they are playing at home, including Celtic, who host St Johnstone, and Hibs, who entertain Livingston. The SWPL will do likewise on December 4.

Some English clubs, including Tottenham and Brighton, have also committed to supporting the campaign.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We are delighted to support Shelter Scotland’s #NoHomeKit this season and are committed to helping this worsening problem in Scotland.

“The details of the growing housing crisis in this country are staggering and we are proud that we are able to help in some way. I can’t wait to see our clubs leave their home shirts at home for this historic round of fixtures.”

Shelter Scotland director Alison Watson said: “No child or family should have to spend Christmas without a home, yet a record number of families in Scotland are trapped in temporary accommodation.

“Many have been since last Christmas. That’s why we are incredibly grateful to the football clubs and communities who are supporting our #NoHomeKit campaign by donning their away colours and joining the fight for home.”