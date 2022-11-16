News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Why Scottish clubs including Celtic and Hibs will wear away kit at home matches next month

Scottish football clubs across the men’s and women’s game will don their away colours next month as the SPFL and SWPL unite to help combat homelessness.

By Anthony Brown
17 minutes ago
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 2:18pm
 Comment
Scottish football teams have teamed up with homeless charity Shelter for the #NoHomeKit initiative.
Scottish football teams have teamed up with homeless charity Shelter for the #NoHomeKit initiative.

Shelter Scotland’s #NoHomeKit campaign is aimed at raising awareness about the growing number of people who do not have a safe or secure place to call home.

All SPFL clubs will wear away or third kits for their fixtures on December 23-24, even if they are playing at home, including Celtic, who host St Johnstone, and Hibs, who entertain Livingston. The SWPL will do likewise on December 4.

Some English clubs, including Tottenham and Brighton, have also committed to supporting the campaign.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We are delighted to support Shelter Scotland’s #NoHomeKit this season and are committed to helping this worsening problem in Scotland.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“The details of the growing housing crisis in this country are staggering and we are proud that we are able to help in some way. I can’t wait to see our clubs leave their home shirts at home for this historic round of fixtures.”

Shelter Scotland director Alison Watson said: “No child or family should have to spend Christmas without a home, yet a record number of families in Scotland are trapped in temporary accommodation.

“Many have been since last Christmas. That’s why we are incredibly grateful to the football clubs and communities who are supporting our #NoHomeKit campaign by donning their away colours and joining the fight for home.”

Supporters are also urged to back the campaign by wearing their away or third kits. Donations can be made by texting HOME to 70800 or visiting shelterscotland.org/NoHomeKit.

SPFLSupporters
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.