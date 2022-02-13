Why John McGlynn feels performance v Celtic will stand Raith Rovers in good stead as fans make 'big statement'

Raith manager John McGlynn. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Raith have had a tumultuous period recently having controversially signed David Goodwillie from Clyde only to confirm that the striker wouldn’t play for the club due to the backlash from fans and sponsors.

McGlynn reckons the Scottish Cup clash at Celtic ensured focus for the team remained on football.

"We continued to stay focused on the game because it is such a big game," he said. “That was good from that point of view. We knew we had to be focused on this game. Scottish Cup tie, Celtic. It was obviously going to be one we can continue to focus on.

"I think we can come out of this stronger. The guys put on a good show. Yeah, we got beat and you're disappointed of course, you are never going to be happy losing but you can take positives from it. The discipline, effort, commitment. The guys showed that and they showed that it hasn't really affected us, we put on a good show today.

"We maybe could have passed the ball a bit better but they press the ball very, very well. You need real quality and unfortunately we've got the ball in possession at the second goal. We try to make a pass that is intercepted then boom, a matter of seconds later it is in the back of the net.

"I think it will stand us in good stead going forward.”

McGlynn was backed by the band of noisy Rovers fans who made the trip to Glasgow.

“It was amazing,” he said. “Obviously on a day the Green Brigade weren't in their usual place and it was very flat here. It wasn't really noisy at all.

"The Raith fans were magnificent. The players appreciate that so much, myself, the staff, everyone appreciates the fans who came through here today and sang from well, well before kick-off the warm-up and all the way through the game, supported us enormously.

"I think that's a big statement from them.”