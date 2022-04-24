Why Henrik Larsson's advice could be key for Callum McGregor and Celtic's title pursuit

The Bulgarian midfielder had a re-assuring team-mate who had been over the course alongside him during his early Celtic career and remembers his anxiety-easing advice at a key stage of the season.

With the finish line in sight this term, the league leaders are aiming to restore their six-point advantage against Ross County this afternoon after Rangers closed the gap with a win over Motherwell yesterday.

Petrov believes club captain McGregor is key in keeping Celtic on course with cool-heads in the dressing room, just as Parkhead goal-scoring legend Henrik Larsson did with him.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of kick-off in Dingwall, Petrov said: “It’s really difficult [being the team at the top being chased]. I’ve lost a league by a goal and by one point as well and it’s very painful but it’s about using your strengths.

“I remember playing away in a decider and one of the best, Henrik Larsson, said he could see I was nervous before the game and I said ‘I’m petrified’ - I had never been in that position.

“He said ‘Don’t worry about it - use your strengths’. That’s what I did, it calmed me a little bit and that’s why Callum McGregor will play a big part today.

“He has to calm the team and make sure they do the right things. If Celtic do the right things they won’t have a problem.”

Callum McGregor's experience and calming influence can help Celtic says Stilian Petrov (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)