Why Giorgos Giakoumakis remained a Celtic player beyond transfer deadline - and what happens next

The transfer window is now closed and, technically, Giorgos Giakoumakis is still a Celtic player.

The Greece striker has been in discussions with MLS side Atlanta United and Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds over the past few weeks but neither move was finalised before the midnight deadline on Tuesday, January 31.

However, that does not mean that the proposed deals have collapsed. Far from it. Negotations are ongoing and, all going well, Giakoumakis will still depart Celtic as planned and complete his move to either the US or Japan. That is because, while European clubs are no longer able to sign players, the transfer window for MLS clubs has only just opened, and will remain open for the next 12 weeks, while the Japanese window doesn't close until the end of March.

Atlanta are believed to be winning the race for the 28-year-old, however, some reports claim that Giakoumakis is still mulling between the two options on the table. He still has some time to come to a decision with the MLS season not due to begin until February 25 while the new J-League campaign kicks off a week earlier on February 17. Either way, Giakoumakis time at Celtic is almost certainly up and confirmation of his departure is expected soon.

Giorgos Giakoumakis can still depart Celtic despite no move being agreed before the transfer deadline. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)