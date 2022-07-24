Why Celtic were labelled 'Premier League team in the making' by Norwich City boss

Norwich City boss Dean Smith labelled Celtic a “Premier League team in the making” after seeing his side go down 2-0 to the Scottish champions.

By Joel Sked
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 1:46 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th July 2022, 1:47 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull scored the goals in either half as Ange Postecoglou’s men won their final friendly match before they start their defence of the league title next Sunday against Aberdeen.

Smith was effusive in his praise of Celtic who go into the new season as title favourites and will play Champions League group stage football.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

In all six friendly matches, Celtic have scored two or more goals.

“It was a great game for us at this stage of pre-season,” Smith told his club’s website. “Celtic are a very good technical team with lots of great movement, who made it really difficult for us at times. I thought we defended really well, although our use of the ball could be a little bit better. Neither goalkeeper was really worked that much, but the tempo that they played at meant our players were having to match that, even without the ball.

“Celtic are a good level team, You can see what they have been working on. They have good rotation and movement, full-backs coming inside and the wide players drift onto the outside and try to give overloads in different parts of the pitch. They have really good movement too.

“They are probably a Premier League team in the making. A real test because of the way they play, they have really good technicians of the ball and play at speed. I’m happy with it.”

Read More

Read More
Reo Hatate reveals how Celtic fans made him happy during Norwich win as he vows ...
Norwich manager Dean Smith was full of praise for Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Dean SmithPremier LeagueNorwich CityDavid Turnbull
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.