Why Celtic may have to pay up to £1.25m if Jozo Simunovic signs for Lille

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic has been linked with a £5 million move to French side LOSC Lille - and a switch to Ligue 1 could be good news for Dinamo Zagreb.

The former Croatia Under-21 international spent nearly a decade with the Croatian capital club, coming up through their youth ranks before making his senior debut in March 2013, and as part of his transfer to Celtic in September 2015, a sizeable sell-on clause is believed to have been added to the deal.

Sell-on clauses are becoming part and parcel of transfers in football, with the Hoops benefiting from Virgil van Dijk's £75 million move from Southampton to Liverpool.

Reports in the player's homeland suggest Dinamo's cut of any future transfer could be as much as 25 per cent of the fee, meaning the Prva HNL champions would cash in to the tune of £1.25 million if Simunovic moved to the Hauts-de-France region for £5 million.

Lille boss Christophe Galtier is known to rate the 24-year-old very highly, and cited his European experience as a particular bonus.

Les Dogues have already brought in former Celtic loanee Timothy Weah from Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes midfielder Benjamin Andre, while Reinildo Mandava and Abou Outtara have both joined permanently after loan spells from Belenenses and KV Mechelen respectively, and Saad Agouzoul, Leo Jardim, Manuel Cafuman, Virgiliu Postolachi and Domagoj Bradaric have also joined this summer.

Could Simunovic join them before the transfer window closes?