Why Brendan Rodgers is 'outstanding candidate' for Celtic board as 'many' potential options considered

The club took just 13 days to make a decision following the Australian’s exit to the Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur. Chief executive Michael Nicholson described the role as “attractive and highly-sought after” with “many potential candidates” considered during the process of finding a replacement. He has now been charged with “taking the club forward positively and building on what we have achieved”.

Lawwell revealed it was “it was clear that Brendan was the outstanding choice” with the Northern Irishman handed a three-year-deal.

“We wanted a proven winner and that’s what Brendan is, and myself and everyone else at the club look forward to working with him again to continue to drive Celtic forward,” Lawwell said. "He is someone who knows the club so well and has experience of the huge challenges at Celtic, domestically and in Europe. Brendan is well aware of what it takes to succeed in this role and we know he is delighted to be back with us.

“Brendan is a top-quality manager. He has delivered before for Celtic and we are sure through his many qualities, he will do so again.”

For Celtic’s principal shareholder Dermot Desmond, Rodgers is the "highest calibre” of individuals.

“Brendan is a very talented manager, he has huge experience at the highest levels and is a man who knows how to win and do so in style,” he said. “As we enter another exciting period for the club I am sure he will tackle the opportunities ahead with his characteristic focus, drive and determination.

“We have all enjoyed great success across recent years, Brendan himself being a huge part of that. I know Brendan is determined to deliver again for our supporters and collectively, the board, management, players and staff will support him in this aim.”

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell hailed Brendan Rodgers as the "outstanding candidate". Picture: SNS