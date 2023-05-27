Barry Robson tries to rally his Aberdeen team during the 5-0 defeat by Celtic.

Few teams can live with Celtic at present and the visitors were always going to find it hard on an afternoon when the home team were presented with the Premiership trophy and their fans were in the mood to party even before kick off. The hosts responded by scoring five times without reply but Aberdeen already had the comfort of knowing they had secured third spot in the Premiership after Wednesday’s 3-0 win over St Mirren. But he made it clear such a drop-off in performance would not be tolerated next season.

“I am angry,” said Robson. “I think it looks like it was a game too far for us today. I think we’ve really squeezed what we could out of the group and after all the emotions of Wednesday night we got more tired and tired as the game went on. Obviously, we had boys pulling up, cramp, hamstrings... Ross McCrorie had to come off. All these things. But it’s still a reminder to the players that I’ll not accept that. I’m not accepting that. For as good as they’ve been, and the praise they’ve had, next season we need to be better than that.”

