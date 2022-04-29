Why Ange Postecoglou won't meddle with supporter 'expectations' for Celtic's must-not-lose derby this weekend

Ange Postecoglou says he cannot envisage a scenario where his Celtic would ever play for a draw at home - even as he accepts his team merely preserving their six-point league lead over Rangers with a point in their final derby meeting this Sunday would be "positive" with only three games to follow in the championship. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The cinch Premiership leaders hold a six-point lead and 19-plus goal difference advantage over their city rivals as the pair meet in the fourth from last league game of the league campaign. Simply by avoiding defeat in the derby, then, Celtic would leave Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side with an almighty task to overhaul them in the closing three games. Postecoglou can see the logic for teams in limiting exposure to risk in such a situation; but not when it comes to his Celtic side on their own patch, and the onuses those circumstances bring into play.

“You could [play for a draw], but we wouldn’t because that just hasn’t been our approach all year,” said Postecoglou. “Another club might take a different approach and I’d understand that because a draw would be a positive result with only three games to go. But it just hasn’t been the way we have gone about it this year, it’s just not our nature our the kind of team we want to be. Particularly at home, against any opposition, I can’t imagine there would ever be a scenario where we would ever not go for three points. That’s what our supporters would expect and it’s our expectation. We know it is going to be difficult, but at the same time, the season we are sitting in the position we are now is because, home and away, we go into every game trying to be the team trying to get three points.”

Following a fortnight out with injury, Nir Bitton could be added to the midfield mix in the quest to wrestle back midfield control against Rangers as Celtic have not enjoyed in the teams’ previous two meetings – most notably with the 2-1 extra-time Scottish Cup semi-final defeat at Hampden a fortnight ago. “He trained on Friday and provided he gets to train on Saturday, he’ll be available,” said the 56-year-old.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou was quick to reference Celtic's 1967 European Cup triumph when asked whether Rangers had shown the way for Scottish clubs in Europe this season.

Celtic exited three European tournaments this season but Hoops manager Postecoglou dismissed suggestions that Rangers had blazed a trail for Scottish football.

When asked whether Rangers' run demonstrated how Scottish clubs can make their mark and whether it gave him a taste for next season, Postecoglou said: "Scottish clubs, including this one, have made their mark in Europe before, I don't think we have learned anything new this year.

"Rangers have done very well and Giovanni has done a great job in getting them to the semi-finals. I guess from their perspective they are still in the tie and have an opportunity to get to a final, which is great.

"But if you want evidence of how well Scottish clubs can do in Europe, there's a trophy I can show you just down the road here, mate."

