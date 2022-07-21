Why Ange Postecoglou encourages transfer talk in Celtic stars amidst Leicester Matt O'Riley latest

Ex-Parkhead manager Brendan Rogers has been credited with an interest in taking midfielder Matt O’Riley to Leicester City, but circling suitors don’t bother Postecoglou who insists he actually encourages it.

With no fears of transfer talk unsettling his players Postecoglou said: “I encourage it. If big clubs want our players that’s great. It’s means they are going well. I keep saying to the boys, they don’t need to worry about their futures if they are the best they can be today. That kind of stuff doesn’t come on my radar so I don’t worry about it.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’ve not seen anything from Matt to suggest he’s thinking about these things. The players know why big clubs might come in for them. It’s not because we’ve given them publicity – it’s the work they do, day in and day out.”

O’Riley moved north from MK Dons in January and has been called up to Denmark's under-21 squad since his move to Scotland.

Postecoglou added: “My job is to get more out of them. Obviously Matt had a big season here last year. We’ll push him to be the best he can possibly be, as we do with all of them, because that’s what’s required here.”

The Celtic boss was speaking after a 2-2 friendly draw with Legia Warsaw where Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate were on target.