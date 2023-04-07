All Sections
Who will win Celtic v Rangers battle, Hearts pressure, why Dundee Utd v Hibs is good TV pick - Scotsman Football Show

The fourth Old Firm fixture of the season at Celtic Park on Saturday lunchtime headlines another big weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 12:54 BST
The previous two league meetings between the sides ended in a 4-0 home win for Celtic in September and a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in January, with the most recent clash resulting in Celtic lifting the Viaplay Cup after a 2-1 win over Rangers in the final at Hampden.

Celtic go into the match with a nine point advantage at the top of the table meaning that only a Rangers victory would keep their slim title hopes alive with seven games remaining in the league campaign.

In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Matthew Elder is joined by sports editor Mark Atkinson and football writer Andrew Smith to look ahead to the Celtic Park showdown and the rest of the weekend fixtures including an under-pressure Hearts hosting St Mirren at Tynecastle and the TV clash between Dundee United and Hibs at Tannadice.

Mark Atkinson, Andrew Smith and Matthew Elder preview Celtic v Rangers and the rest of the weekend's Scottish Premiership action.Mark Atkinson, Andrew Smith and Matthew Elder preview Celtic v Rangers and the rest of the weekend's Scottish Premiership action.
