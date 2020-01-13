.

Who is the Ladbrokes Premiership's 'dirtiest' team? Here’s where Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and league rivals rank in the fair play table

Refereeing decisions are a constant source of discussion, anger and controversy in Scottish football, as fans make the case that they are often on the receiving end of harsh treatment from the officials,

But which teams are constantly falling foul of the referees and which are better behaved? Using information from the SPFL's stats centre we devised a points system to rank the league’s 12 teams in terms of fouls, yellow cards and red cards. A foul = 1 point, yellow card = 4 points and red card = 10 points. Since some teams have played more than others we have divided each team's points total by the number of games they have played. Click and scroll to find out which side finished the season as the league's 'bad boys'.

Games played: 21. Fouls: 303. Yellow cards: 42. Red cards: 3.

1. Hearts - 23.9 points per game

Games played: 21. Fouls: 305. Yellow cards: 33. Red cards: 3.

2. Aberdeen - 22.2 (ppg)

Games played: 20. Fouls: 254. Yellow cards: 42. Red cards: 2.

3. Ross County - 22.1 (ppg)

Games played: 21. Fouls: 264. Yellow cards: 43. Red cards: 2.

4. Motherwell - 21.7 (ppg)

