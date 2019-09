In those games there have been 4,897 yellow cards, 287 red cards and precisely 33,332 fouls. Many will argue it could, and probably should, be more. However, using the stats from the SPFL we have devised a ranking to see which team has been the least disciplined over the course of the Scottish Premiership; a foul = 1 point, yellow card = 4 points and red card = 10 points. Click and scroll to discover the top flight's bad boys.

1. Livingston - 869 points Games - 44. Yellow cards - 67. Red cards - 4. Fouls - 561. SNS

2. Dundee United - 2149 Games - 114. Yellow cards - 185. Red cards - 12. Fouls - 1289. SNS

3. St Mirren - 2210 Games - 120. Yellow cards - 188. Red cards - 13. Fouls - 1328. SNS

4. Hibernian - 2433 Games - 120. Yellow cards - 214. Red cards - 10. Fouls - 1477. SNS

