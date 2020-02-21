Who are the most direct teams in the Scottish Premiership - the sides with the most long passes ranked

'Long-ball merchants'. It is something which fans tease opposition supporters with.

It isn't fashionable to be a direct or long ball side. Yet, in Scotland it is a common feature. But who are the most direct teams? We have looked at the passing stats on Wyscout to find out which of the 12 clubs plays the largest percentage of long passes. There are those who may surprise and there are definitely ones who don't. The percentage is worked out using the figures for the number of passes each team has made as well as the number of long passes.

1. Livingston - 23.1% Passes: 7,344. Long passes: 1,696. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Hamilton - 22.8% Passes: 6,166. Long passes: 1,404. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. St Mirren - 18.9% Passes: 8,867. Long passes: 1.678. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Ross County - 17.5% Passes: 9,122. Long. Passes: 1,596. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more