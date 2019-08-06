Where to watch Rijeka v Aberdeen Europa League clash on TV

Have your say

Aberdeen's Europa League third round qualifying first-leg match with HNK Rijeka will be broadcast live on Premier Sports, the network has confirmed

The station confirmed yesterday that it would be showing live coverage of Celtic's Champions League third qualifying round first-leg tie with Cluj on Wednesday August 7, and the Dons will follow suit on Thursday August 8.

Coverage for both matches starts at 6.55pm on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports screened Rangers' second-leg tie with Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn but is yet to confirm if they will do likewise with the Gers' trip to Denmark to face Midtjylland.