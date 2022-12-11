Where the 12 Premiership sides need to strengthen in January - Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and more

The Scottish Premiership is just seven days away from returning after its World Cup-induced hiatus. Managers have had plenty of time to mull over how the first 15 or 16 games of the campaign went, while also being able to analyse their squad ahead of the January transfer window. The Scotsman looks at what each of the 12 top-flight sides may need to do next month...

Aberdeen

The Dons went into the break sitting in third place after last season’s disastrous campaign which brought about their lowest finish since 2004. A number of the summer signings have had a positive impact. They have had few problems scoring goals but lack depth in defence and only the bottom three have conceded more. Jim Goodwin has recently switched to a back three which ensures all four of Ylber Ramadani, Ross McCrorie, Connor Barron and Leighton Clarkson on the pitch. But an injury to McCrorie, Liam Scales or Anthony Stewart would be awkward with options scarce in terms of replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ange Postecoglou showed how effective the January transfer window can be last time out with three inspired additions. Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley have been key players in the starting XI with Daizen Maeda an important first-team star capable of playing in different roles and bringing different qualities to the attack. Celtic have already been busy with Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston bolstering the Scottish champions’ defensive options. The club appear keen to add a striker and it is easy to understand why. While they may play with one up top they only have two options, one of which, Giorgos Giakoumakis, could be heading for the exit door if reports are to be believed.

Dundee United

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upturn under Liam Fox hasn’t been all that quick or apparent. The team went into the break with one win from seven and are three points adrift at the bottom of the table. Fox has reverted to a back three but the balance of the defensive trio remains off, while there is a continued desire for a defensive midfielder. United have plenty of energy in midfield, Aziz Behich should be revitalised after his World Cup exploits and there are goals in the team. A mobile centre back and defensive-minded midfielder would make the team harder to play against.

Hearts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers manager Michael Beale may have a big transfer window. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Robbie Neilson is hoping to have everyone available to him apart from long-term absentees Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime. The Jam Tarts were hit with an assortment of injuries since August, coupled with eight European games. With everyone fit there is good depth and options at Neilson's disposal. The club are keen on former star Callum Patterson who would provide versatility. They could arguably do with more depth in the forward areas. Whether it is focal point or someone quick who can play as a second striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs

The Easter Road club underwent an extensive recruitment drive in the summer, adding 15 players. The hit to miss ratio hasn't been as high as Lee Johnson would have hoped. Aiden McGeady and Kevin Nisbet are to return from injury but they will be without Martin Boyle for the foreseeable future, while Ryan Porteous could depart. It isn’t drastic to suggest they need an extra centre-back, more quality in the centre of the pitch and a possible quick forward option to replace Boyle. At the same time, Johnson will be keen to shed some of his large squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilmarnock

Hibs' Ryan Porteous could leave in January. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

You only have to look at the goals for column to get an idea as to where and how Killie can improve. They are the Premiership’s lowest scorers, have drawn a blank in eight league games and have not scored more than two goals in a game. Dan Armstrong has had a sterling season but they need others to step up to the plate in the final third and it would be no surprise if Derek McInnes is looking at adding to his front line come January.

Livingston

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Martindale revealed last month that he is taking players on trial ahead of the January transfer market with a specific focus on the centre of defence and out wide. Jack Fitzwater is out of contract at the end of the season and Livi will allow him to leave should they receive an appropriate bid. If he was to depart a replacement would be needed. Joel Nouble and Dylan Bahamboula are awkward wide forwards but another option would allow Nouble to be played more centrally.

Motherwell

Advertisement Hide Ad

St. Mirren's Keanu Baccus will likely attract interest after impressing at the World Cup. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Steelmen have had an upturn in terms of level of performance under Steven Hammell but the results haven't been there with just one win in eight matches in all competitions prior to the break. The team require more pace and quality out wide with Joseph Efford injured. There may also be a need for a left-back. Matt Penney has impressed on loan from Ipswich Town but his deal is up in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers

Michael Beale revealed he was still assessing his squad when he was introduced to the media as Rangers manager for the first time. He is hoping to have a number of players back from injury which will increase his options in a number of areas. With everyone fit there are 27 first-team players available which doesn’t include Adam Devine, Alex Lowry or Nnamdi Ofoborh. Greater playmaking quality in midfield and in the wide areas would be welcomed. Perhaps a striker depending on Alfredo Morelos and the fitness of Kemar Roofe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross County

The Staggies are somewhat similar to Kilmarnock in that they require more output in the final third. They are 12th in the league for expected goals, shots on target per match and big chances created and 11th for goals scored. Their top scorer is on three. County have picked up after a slow start and it may be a case of Malky Mackay finding the right balance in his team after losing key attackers from last season's squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone

The Saints have been much improved this campaign and have a better balance in the team with Stevie May and Nicky Clark striking up a good partnership in attack. An area of concern will be two loanees. Adam Montgomery and Alex Mitchell. Callum Davidson will be holding onto the latter in what is a huge boost. The former is due back at Celtic. Callum Booth has, however, been making positive steps in his recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mirren