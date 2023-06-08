All Sections
When the transfer window opens for Scottish Premiership clubs, when it closes, the 10 deals done so far

Now the season has finished for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs, focus turns to pre-season, preparation and next season which means tweaking the squad, players coming and going.
Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST
 Comment

There has already been speculation across the Premiership with clubs not only looking to undertake summer rebuilds but get as much of their business done as early as possible. Rangers boss Michael Beale has not hit the fact he is planning to overhaul his team over the coming weeks, while Dundee’s new manager Tony Docherty will be wanting to put his own stamp on the Championship winners, while Derek McInnes has just 11 first-team players under contract for next season.

A number of signings have been confirmed by top-flight clubs even though the transfer market isn't open yet. It will officially open on Wednesday, June 14 and run through until Friday, September 1, meaning clubs will have 80 days to finalise all their business for the season ahead.

While the window opens on June 14, it doesn't mean that is when transfers already completed will become official on that day. Rangers have signed three players from English clubs. They won’t become official until July 1 due to most contracts south of the border running until the end of June unlike in Scotland where it is more common for them to expire at the end of May.

What signings have already been made?

Aberdeen Nicky Devlin

Celtic – Tomoki Iwata (loan deal turned permanent)

Dundee – Joe Shaughnessy, Scott Tiffoney

Rangers manager Michael Beale has been the most active ahead of the transfer window opening. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)Rangers manager Michael Beale has been the most active ahead of the transfer window opening. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
Hibs – Elie Youan (loan deal turned permanent)

Kilmarnock – Robbie Deas

Livingston – Mikey Devlin

Rangers – Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling

