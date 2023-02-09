The Premiership takes a break for the weekend as with the Scottish Cup fifth round taking centre stage. Eight ties are set to be played over four days with four televised fixtures.

The previous round brought bad weather, call-offs, controversy and shocks. Queen's Park were thrown out of the competition despite beating Inverness CT. Due to fielding Euan Hednerson who wasn’t signed for the original tie which was called off, the Glasgow side were replaced by the Highlanders. Aberdeen were involved in the biggest shock, losing to sixth tier Darvel.

What are the games taking place?

Hamilton Accies v Hearts – Friday

Ayr United v Elgin City – Saturday

Dundee United v Kilmarnock – Saturday

Livingston v Inverness CT – Saturday

Raith Rovers v Motherwell – Saturday

The fifth round draw for the Scottish Cup will take place on Monday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic v St Mirren – Saturday

Rangers v Partick Thistle – Sunday

Darvel v Falkirk – Monday

Which games are on TV?

BBC will be providing live coverage of Hamilton v Hearts on Friday night and Monday night respectively. Viaplay have chosen Celtic v St Mirren on Saturday evening and Rangers v Thistle on Sunday afternoon. Sportscene will show highlights at 10.30pm on Saturday, BBC One Scotland, and 7.15pm on Sunday, BBC Scotland.

When is the draw for the quarter-final?

The draw for the quarter-final will take place at 5.30pm on Monday, February 13 at Hampden Park. The Women's Scottish Cup quarter-final draw is also due to be held at the same time.

How to watch?

The draw will be live across the Scottish Cup’s social media channels.

When will the quarter-final be played?