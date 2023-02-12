When is the Scottish Cup draw? Sixth round details, how to watch, Celtic, Hearts and Rangers await opponents

The fifth round of the Scottish Cup served up plenty of entertainment, shocks and controversy across seven ties. Only one encounter remains with Falkirk’s trip to face Darvel, conquerors of Aberdeen.

Hearts managed to overcome Hamilton Accies on Friday night, while Celtic swept past St Mirren under 24 hours later but it was much more nervy for Rangers, who left it late to defeat Partick Thistle at Ibrox in a game which provided one of the most surreal moments of the competition’s long and illustrious history.

There were two Premiership teams who did go out to lower league opposition as Motherwell, unsurprisingly to many, lost to Raith Rovers, a result which cost Steven Hammell is job. Inverness CT were comfortable victors at Livingston. Now the teams wait to find out who they will play in the quarter-final.

When is the draw for the quarter-final?

The draw for the quarter-final will take place at 5.30pm on Monday, February 13 at Hampden Park. The Women's Scottish Cup quarter-final draw is also due to be held at the same time.

How to watch?

The draw will be live across the Scottish Cup’s social media channels.

Which teams are in the hat?

The fifth round draw for the Scottish Cup will take place on Monday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Ayr United

Celtic

Inverness CT

Hearts

Kilmarnock

Raith Rovers

Rangers

Darvel or Falkirk

Are there games on TV?

We won’t find out the TV games until the draw is made, of course, but Darvel’s clash with Falkirk is live on BBC Scotland with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

When will the quarter-final be played?