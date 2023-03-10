When is the Scottish Cup draw? Semi-final details, how to watch, Celtic, Rangers and Hearts amongst teams

Hearts host Celtic in the only all-Premiership clash on Saturday afternoon with Raith Rovers travelling to Ibrox as underdogs to face holders Rangers on Sunday. It means there will be at least one team from outside the top-flight in the semi-final.

Details of the draw have been confirmed by the Scottish FA. The teams will have to wait until all fixtures are complete before finding out their opponent, unlike in the previous couple of rounds. The draw will take place after the meeting between Falkirk and Ayr and will be shown live on BBC Scotland with former Scotland captain Colin Hendry conducting the draw.