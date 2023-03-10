All Sections
When is the Scottish Cup draw? Semi-final details, how to watch, Celtic, Rangers and Hearts amongst teams

The four Scottish Cup quarter-final ties will be played across three four days, starting with Kilmarnock’s trip to the Highlands on Friday night to face Inverness CT and concludes with Falkirk hosting Ayr United on Monday evening.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
2 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 1:43pm
Hearts host Celtic in the only all-Premiership clash on Saturday afternoon with Raith Rovers travelling to Ibrox as underdogs to face holders Rangers on Sunday. It means there will be at least one team from outside the top-flight in the semi-final.

Details of the draw have been confirmed by the Scottish FA. The teams will have to wait until all fixtures are complete before finding out their opponent, unlike in the previous couple of rounds. The draw will take place after the meeting between Falkirk and Ayr and will be shown live on BBC Scotland with former Scotland captain Colin Hendry conducting the draw.

The semi-final matches are scheduled to take place on April 29 and 30.

Details for the Scottish Cup semifinal draw have been confirmed. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
FalkirkKilmarnock
