When is the Scottish Cup draw? Fifth round details, how to watch, Celtic and Rangers in the hat

Ten fourth round matches took placeon Saturday with Celtic and Rangers winning against Greenock Morton and St Johnstone respectively but there were four call-offs for weather with replays scheduled for Tuesday, while Hibs take on Hearts on Sunday and Aberdeen travel to Darvel on Monday night.
The draw for the fifth round will not take place after any of the television games, instead be held at Hampden Park on Sunday, January 22 at 6pm. Conducting the draw will be former Scotland midfielder and Hibs manager Shaun Maloney alongside Gordon Duncan. It can be watched live on the Scottish FA’s social media channels.
The teams currently in the hat:
Celtic
Falkirk
Motherwell
Dundee United
Hamilton Accies
Kilmarnock
Partick Thistle
St MIrren
Livingston
Rangers
The Ibrox side are current holders having defeating Hearts in the 2022 final at Hampden Park.