When is the Scottish Cup draw? Fifth round details, how to watch, Celtic and Rangers in the hat

Details of the draw for the Scottish Cup fifth round have been announced with ten teams in the hat already.

The Scottish Cup fifth round draw will take place at Hampden Park on Sunday evening. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Ten fourth round matches took placeon Saturday with Celtic and Rangers winning against Greenock Morton and St Johnstone respectively but there were four call-offs for weather with replays scheduled for Tuesday, while Hibs take on Hearts on Sunday and Aberdeen travel to Darvel on Monday night.

The draw for the fifth round will not take place after any of the television games, instead be held at Hampden Park on Sunday, January 22 at 6pm. Conducting the draw will be former Scotland midfielder and Hibs manager Shaun Maloney alongside Gordon Duncan. It can be watched live on the Scottish FA’s social media channels.

The teams currently in the hat:

Celtic

Falkirk

Motherwell

Dundee United

Hamilton Accies

Kilmarnock

Partick Thistle

St MIrren

Livingston

Rangers

