When is the 2024 Scottish Cup final? Kick-off time and match details for Hampden showpiece
All eyes turn to the Scottish Cup this weekend, with both semi-finals taking place at Hampden as the Premiership takes a break ahead of the final five post-split fixtures.
The first tie takes place on Saturday at 12.30pm when holders Celtic take on Aberdeen, who this week confirmed that Swede Jimmy Thelin will be their new manager in the summer. Then on Sunday, Rangers face Hearts at Hampden looking to end to what has been a challenging week on a high. The Ibrox club lost ground in the league title race by drawing 0-0 at Dundee on Wednesday.
When is the 2024 Scottish Cup final?
For two sets of supporters this weekend, one of their immediate questions will be when is the Scottish Cup final taking place. The match is scheduled to be played back at Hampden Park on Saturday, May 25. A kick-off time has not been confirmed, with last year’s final between Celtic and Inverness moved from the traditional 3pm time to 5.30pm to avoid a clash with the English FA Cup final.
