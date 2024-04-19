All eyes turn to the Scottish Cup this weekend, with both semi-finals taking place at Hampden as the Premiership takes a break ahead of the final five post-split fixtures.

The first tie takes place on Saturday at 12.30pm when holders Celtic take on Aberdeen, who this week confirmed that Swede Jimmy Thelin will be their new manager in the summer. Then on Sunday, Rangers face Hearts at Hampden looking to end to what has been a challenging week on a high. The Ibrox club lost ground in the league title race by drawing 0-0 at Dundee on Wednesday.

When is the 2024 Scottish Cup final?

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Cup final will take place on Saturday, May 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad