Ange Postecoglou has learned who he will face in his first competitive match as Tottenham manager following the release of the new Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 campaign.

The former Celtic boss will start with a tricky trip to Brentford, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, August 13, before hosting Manchester United on the second weekend of the season in his first home match in charge at the Tottenham Hotpsur Stadium on Saturday, August 19.

He will not have long to wait for his first taste of the north London derby with a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on the weekend of September 23 while his first crack at European champions Manchester City takes place on the weekend of December 2 at the Etihad.

Before then, the Australian can look forward to a homecoming - of sorts - as his new side embark on an Asia-Pacific pre-season tour incorporating a trip to his homeland. The first stop is Perth, Australia where Postecoglou will take charge of Spurs for the first time in a friendly against London rivals West Ham.

Ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou’s first game in charge of Tottenham will be away to Brentford, live on Sky Sports. Pic: Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA Wire.

That match will take place on Tuesday, July 18 at noon UK time and will be Postecoglou's first appearance in the Tottenham dugout since making the move from Celtic earlier this month.

Next up is a friendly against Leicester City in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday, July 23, kick-off 11am UK time followed by a match against Europa League finalists Roma in Kallang, Singapore on Wednesday, July 26, kick-off 12.30 UK time.

Postecoglou conducted his first media interview since being appointed Tottenham boss as he discussed his preparations for the new season with Australian TV.

On the pre-season tour, he told Optus Sport on beIN SPORTS Australia: "Yeah, it's vital, particularly I think with a new manager coming in, myself coming in, and that gives me the time with the players and there will be new staff in as well, where we could all sort of begin to embed the kind of values and football we want to play.

"Also we get to spend a lot of time together, which I think is a good thing because as much as anything else, we get to know each other as people. So it's vital to our season ahead."

On the match in Perth, he added: "Well it's a trip home so that's brilliant! I'm really excited because I do know how passionate people are about football in Australia, the Premier League and more importantly our football club.

"The trips I've done back home are always exciting for me and I think for the whole group, the football club and our players we'll enjoy it. Very good opposition as well, it's a great stadium, I've visited the stadium and it's fantastic. I'm really looking forward to it.

