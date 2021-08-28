When do Celtic play in Europa League? Dates set for Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros group fixtures

Ryan Christie in action for Celtic during the UEFA Europa League qualifier against Jablonec at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

UEFA have planned the games in a mirror image set of home and away ties meaning Ange Postecoglou’s team have a Hungarian double-header in the middle of their section against the side who elimated them from the Champions League last season.

After overcoming AZ Alkmaar 3-2 on aggregate in the two-legged play-off, the Hoops’ group campaign will begin and end against Real Betis with the opening fixture taking place in Seville on September 16 before the final group game brings the La Liga side to Celtic Park on December 9.

Celtic’s first home group match is against Leverkusen on September 30 before Ferencvaros return to Glasgow on October 21 for the first time since their 2-1 victory in the Champions League second qualifying round one-off tie in August 2020.

Celtic then travel to Budapest for the return fixture against the Hungarian champions on November 4, then it’s off to Germany to face Leverkusen away on November 25, before the group stages conclude a week later when Betis visit Parkhead.

No details have been announced for away fans, nor ticketing, following Friday’s group stage draw.

A UEFA statement read: “The current rule not to allow travelling fans at UEFA club competitions matches is currently being reviewed by UEFA and a subsequent decision will be communicated in the next days. We advise fans to not make any travel arrangements before a decision has been communicated.”

Celtic’s full Group G fixture list, all scheduled for Thursday nights, is as follows:

Betis (a) – September 16, 5.45pm; Leverkusen (h) – September 30, 8pm; Ferencvaros (h) – October 21, TBC; Ferencvaros (a) – November 4, 8pm; Leverkusen (a) – November 25, 5.45pm; Betis (h) – December 9, 8pm.

How will Celtic progress in Europe?

UEFA have introduced the new conference league competition this season to complement the Champions League and Europa League, but also made amendments to the structure of the competitions.

If Postecoglou’s side win their group they automatically enter the last 16 of the competition. Runners-up in each group will be given a play-off against the third-placed finishers in each Champions League group, who drop into the Europa League.