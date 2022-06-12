When Celtic, Rangers and SPFL will learn 2022-23 fixtures plus release dates of European leagues including Bundesliga and Serie A

Teams, and supporters, will learn where and when they are travelling and who they will host at their home grounds in domestic leagues which begin later this summer.

The 2022-23 season calendar will differ from previous years though, with the World Cup Qatar 2022 falling in November rather than its usual tournament spot halfway through the year, which means matches will be re-scheduled around the international event.

In Scotland, Celtic will find out who they will face when they raise the league flag at Parkhead while Rangers will also discover the first visitors to Ibrox as the cinch Premiership kicks off.

So too will the teams learn the scheduling of the first three Old Firm clashes, as will Hearts and Hibs find out the Edinburgh derby dates and Kilmarnock their opponents on their return to the top-flight.

Details of the fixture computer’s algorithm will be made public on Friday just 24 hours after it will be in England’s top flight with fixtures across the Football League divisions released a week later.

For supporters looking further afield – perhaps planning a football weekend in a league abroad – the top flights of some of Europe’s major markets will also reveal their schedules for the new season – and the appropriate World Cup breaks – this month, though in France Ligue 1 state games will be planned and listed ‘by July 2022’.

Scotland (SPFL) fixture release date: Friday, June 17, 2022 – 9am (BST) England (EPL) fixture release date: Thursday, June 16, 2022 – 9am (BST) England (EFL) fixture release date: Thursday, June 23, 2022 – 9am (BST) Italy (Serie A) fixture release date: Friday, June 24, 2022 – time tbc Germany (Bundesliga) fixture release date: Friday, June 17, 2022 – time tbc Spain (La Liga) fixture release date: Thursday, June 23, 2022 – 4pm (BST)

