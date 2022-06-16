When are the SPFL fixtures out for cinch Premiership, Championship League One and League Two? Key dates for season 2022-23

Journeys and venues will become clear with the annual reveal of the SPFL fixtures breaking down where each team will play, who against and when.

Here’s what we know ahead of the calendar announcement and the key dates within it.

When are the SPFL Premiership fixtures out?

The match lists will be distributed on Friday, June 17 at 9am for every team in the top flight.

Among them will be Kilmarnock, returning to the top division after a year in the Championship and their dramatic title win, and St Johnstone who maintained their top-flight status with a play-off win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The top tier will be scheduled up until spring-time when the Premiership, as usual, splits into a top six to play for the title and European places and a bottom section to decide the relegation place and play-off.

What about the other leagues?

The entire campaign will be mapped out for the teams in Leagues One and Two and the Championship as they don’t break into a split. They do however have play-offs at the end of the season which are also factored into the calendar – albeit the participants are not yet known.

Their calendars will also be revealed at 9am on Friday.

The final round of matches in the second tier is May 5 with League One and League Two finishing up with match 36 a day later.

Do we know any in advance?

Not really though it’s common practice that the champions are given a home match to start the season and unfurl the flag, therefore Parkhead is expected to see some action on weekend of July 30 or 31.

The last matches of the league campaign – which will be decided among the post-split fixtures fall on May 27 and 28.

Is there a winter break this season?

Yes, but it’s earlier than usual and not strictly because of winter. There will be a five-week break mid-season in the top flight to accommodate the World Cup which kicks off in Qatar on November 21 and runs through to the final on December 18.

What about New Year and Christmas?

There will, perhaps unusually, be games scheduled on Christmas Eve. The last time that happened was in 2016 and will also mean there are no traditional Boxing Day fixtures planned this year.

As a result of the longer than usual break the season finishes at the end of May with the Scottish Cup Final moved into June.

Anything else?

Yes, and it's a big one.