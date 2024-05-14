What TV channel is Kilmarnock v Celtic? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of the Scottish Premiership fixture

Celtic will clinch their third successive Scottish Premiership title if they avoid defeat at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

That is the major incentive for Brendan Rodgers’ champions-in-waiting after the 2-1 win over Rangers on Saturday moved them six points and seven goals ahead of their Glasgow rivals with just two matches remaining.

Celtic need just one more point to be confirmed as champions with the trip at Kilmarnock followed by the hosting of St Mirren for what will almost certainly be the day that the league championship trophy is once again presented at Celtic Park.

Celtic will win the title if they avoid defeat at Kilmarnock on Wednesday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Hoops may even be crowned champions 24 hours before they travel to Rugby Park if Rangers fail to beat Dundee at Ibrox on Tuesday night. Any slip-up from Philippe Clement’s side in their remaining two games will hand the title to Celtic on a plate.

If there is a glimmer of hope for Rangers that the title race could yet go to the final day, it will come in Celtic’s previous trips to Kilmarnock this season – which both ended in defeats. A 1-0 reverse in the Viaplay Cup in August was followed by a 2-1 defeat in the league in December to the side who have clinched fourth place and European football next term.

Celtic also struggled against Kilmarnock at home recently – being held to a 1-1 draw in February having claimed a 3-1 win in the first league meeting of the campaign in October – but they have hit top stride in recent weeks and will be expected to get over the line.

Kilmarnock v Celtic match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Kick-off is 7.30pm.

Kilmarnock v Celtic TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm.

Kilmarnock v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch on laptop, tablet or mobile via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Kilmarnock v Celtic team news

Celtic have one injury concern over right-back Alistair Johnston after he limped out during the second half of the weekend win over Rangers. Kilmarnock welcome defender Joe Wright back from suspension but midfielder Brad Lyons has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. James Balagizi could return from a knee issue but Kyle Magennis (hamstring) remains out long term.

Kilmarnock v Celtic referee and VAR

Don Robertson is the match referee with Greg Aitken on VAR duty.

