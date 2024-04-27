What TV channel is Dundee v Celtic? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Celtic will aim to keep their Scottish Premiership title bid on track when they travel to Dundee on Sunday.

The Hoops are three points ahead of Rangers at the top of the table and boast a superior goal difference of +5 with just five matches of the season remaining.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are in a position where they can afford to draw one of their remaining matches – or two if one of them is against Rangers in the Old Firm clash at Celtic Park on May 11 – and still retain the championship providing they win all their other matches.

Dundee host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at the Scot Foam Stadium, Dens Park on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The trip to Dens Park – a venue they have not lost at since 1988 – will see them come up against a Dundee side who have overachieved this season, having secured a top six place in their first season back in the top flight following promotion last season.

Tony Docherty’s side claimed a goalless draw at home to Rangers in their previous match but were on the wrong side of a 7-1 hammering the last time they faced Celtic at Parkhead back on February 28.

Dundee v Celtic match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at the Scot Foam Stadium, Dens Park, Dundee, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Dundee v Celtic TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 2.45pm straight after St Mirren v Rangers. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm.

Dundee v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch on laptop, tablet or mobile via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Dundee v Celtic team news

Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy has been ruled out with cruciate ligament damage while Owen Beck (groin) is also likely to remain out for the remainder of the season.

Daizen Maeda remains out for Celtic, but he is closing in on a swift return from a hamstring tendon problem.

Dundee v Celtic referee and VAR

John Beaton is the match referee with Andrew Dallas on VAR duty.

