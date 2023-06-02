Celtic and Inverness will be glad to get the Scottish Cup final underway at Hampden on Saturday given the build-up has been dominated by events away from the game itself.

First, there was the controversy over the change of kick-off time, which has been moved from the traditional 3pm slot in order not to clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City taking place at the same time at Wembley.

The switch to a 5.30pm start time at the behest of broadcasters has sparked widespread condemnation – with both finalists releasing statements criticising the move and Scotrail putting on a special train service in order to get Inverness fans home from Glasgow due to a lack of available public transport.

SFA chief Ian Maxwell defended the decision, stating it would allow the Scottish Cup final to be promoted to a larger audience, but it has since transpired that BBC channels in England will be broadcasting Garden Rescue instead, while the start of the Hampden showdown will be shunted off BBC One Scotland onto the BBC Scotland channel if the FA Cup final goes to extra-time and penalties.

Celtic and Inverness wil go head-to-head for the Scottish Cup at Hampden on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

But even the furore around the kick-off time and TV scheduling took a backseat this week after it emerged that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou could be heading off for pastures new after becoming the preferred candidate for the Tottenham vacancy.

Reports claim talks with Spurs are scheduled for the start of next week with Celtic already resigned to losing their popular figurehead, who stands on the brink of a domestic treble and a fifth trophy in two seasons if his side defeat Inverness to lift the cup.

Celtic are overwhelming favourites against the side who finished sixth in the Championship but Inverness can take inspiration from their previous Scottish Cup heroics against the Hoops including the famous 3-1 win at Parkhead in 2000, which spelled the end of John Barnes’ Celtic tenure, the 1-0 win over Martin O’Neill’s men in 2003 and a 3-2 semi-final win over Ronny Deila’s side in 2015.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match…

Celtic v Inverness match details

The Scottish Cup final will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm.

Is Celtic v Inverness on TV?

The Scottish Cup final is being broadcast live both on free-to-air TV via the BBC and subscription channel Viaplay. Coverage is due to start on both BBC One Scotland and the BBC Scotland channel at 5pm, however, the start will be shown on BBC Scotland only if the FA Cup final overruns. The BBC website states: “The Cup Final will be shown live on BBC One Scotland and iPlayer, with the Sportscene programme also having a half-hour build-up on the BBC Scotland channel. If the FA Cup Final goes to extra-time and penalties, the Scottish Cup will start on BBC Scotland and move to BBC One Scotland when the former is finished.”

Viaplay subscribers can watch the match on Viaplay Sports 1 with coverage starting at 5pm.

Can I watch Celtic v Inverness on live stream?

Those wishing to watch online via phone, laptop or tablet can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport website. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Viaplay and watch via viaplay.com or by downloading the Viaplay app.

Referee and VAR

John Beaton will referee the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness at Hampden. He will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Gordon Crawford. David Dickinson is the fourth official with Steven McLean on VAR duties alongside Gary Hilland.

Match odds