What Tam Courts said after Celtic title win as Dundee United secure European football

Dundee United manager Tam Courts took pride in his team not simply playing a “supporting role” to Celtic as the 1-1 draw between the pair allowed his club to bank their own achievement as their visitors clinched the championship.

By Andrew Smith
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 11:10 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 11:36 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The point obtained by the Tannadice club has earned them European football for the first time in 10 years. And that feat represents a personal success story for Courts, who described United as meaning everything to him in the 40-year-old having stepped up to the frontline role in the summer following 10 years as head of the club’s academy. He delighted in his players showing the same commitment in exacting circumstances against their Glasgow title winners.

“We’ve got full respect for every opponent and all credit to Celtic but to the same token we wanted tonight to be about Dundee United,” Courts said. “Yes the champions elect were coming but we’re not here to play a supporting role. It’s great to secure European football and the incentive now is to push on come Saturday [away to Ross County] to get fourth It means everything.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

“We give everything to this club. It’s a club I have a strong affinity with and I have a great relationship with the staff, the players, sporting director and owner. But also the job isn’t done – there’s an opportunity to pick up a further three points. But I’m pleased we’ve stepped forwards on a big night and the players showcased the club really well.”

Dundee Utd manager Tam Courts after claiming the 1-1 draw with Celtic that clinched European football for his side next season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic title win ensures yet another Tannadice party as Postecoglou has the last laugh

Dundee UnitedGlasgowRoss County
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.