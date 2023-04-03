All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
2 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
3 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
3 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
3 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

What Scottish FA chief Ian Maxwell said about VAR as he defends technology and talks 'teething issues'

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has defended VAR and its impact on the Scottish Premiership – but did admit there have been “teething problems”.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 19:33 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 19:33 BST
 Comment

The intervention of the technology once again came in for criticism at the weekend with Ross County boss Malky Mackay left bemused by the penalty awarded to Celtic during their 2-0 win in Dingwall on Sunday. He said: “I’ve looked at the penalty about half a dozen times and I cannot believe that’s where the bar is set with VAR right now”.

The Staggies boss is far from the only manager who has criticised its involvement but Maxwell is hopeful issues will be smoothed out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The technology is working, there’s no doubt about that,” he told STV. “Refereeing has always been controversial. There is always subjectivity around decisions and that’s continuing.

“We’re not saying it has been perfect to date, and we’re obviously working as hard as we can to try and improve that. I think it’s worth recognising that we’re only five or six months into VAR and there are countries that have had it a lot longer than us that are still seeing issues. We want it to be as smooth and straightforward as possible and we’re working hard as we can to achieve that.”

He added: “We want decisions to be right. The reason for implementing VAR was to increase the number of decisions that we’re making on the pitch.

“There obviously have been teething problems but that’s part of implementation and part of a bedding-in process. We want to ensure that as many decisions are being made on the pitch as we can.”

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell believes VAr is working. Picture: SNS.
Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell believes VAr is working. Picture: SNS.
Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell believes VAr is working. Picture: SNS.
VARIan MaxwellMalky MackayScottish FARoss County
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.