What next for Celtic in Europe after Champions League qualifying exit?

Ismaila Soro cuts a frustrated figure as Celtic lose to Midtjylland. Picture: SNS

The result was enough to push Wednesday’s hosts into the third qualifying round at the expense of Ange Postecoglou’s side after the first leg at Celtic Park finished 1-1.

Celtic’s European campaign is not yet over, however, as they now drop into the third qualifying round for the Europa League, where they will face Czech side FK Jablonec.

The first leg will take place next Thursday (August 5) with the return match a week later. Celtic will find out this coming Monday (August 2) which side they’ll face in the play-off round if they advance.

If they are knocked out again, they still have the insurance of the Europa Conference League, which is in its inaugural season.

They would still have to defeat an opponent in the play-off round to make the group stages.

