What next for Celtic in Europe after Champions League qualifying exit?

Celtic have been eliminated from Champions League qualification for the fourth consecutive season after going down 2-1 after extra-time to Danish side Midtjylland.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 9:49 pm
Ismaila Soro cuts a frustrated figure as Celtic lose to Midtjylland. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The result was enough to push Wednesday’s hosts into the third qualifying round at the expense of Ange Postecoglou’s side after the first leg at Celtic Park finished 1-1.

Celtic’s European campaign is not yet over, however, as they now drop into the third qualifying round for the Europa League, where they will face Czech side FK Jablonec.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The first leg will take place next Thursday (August 5) with the return match a week later. Celtic will find out this coming Monday (August 2) which side they’ll face in the play-off round if they advance.

If they are knocked out again, they still have the insurance of the Europa Conference League, which is in its inaugural season.

They would still have to defeat an opponent in the play-off round to make the group stages.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Champions LeagueEuropeEuropa LeagueEuropa Conference League
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.