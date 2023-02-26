What Kyogo Furuhashi said which should have Scottish defences worried as Celtic striker equals 66-year record

Kyogo Furuhashi equalled a Celtic record which has stood since 1957 with his double in the Viaplay Cup final to down Rangers and his reaction to being the match winner was as humble as expected: “I’m a striker, it’s my duty to score as many goals as possible”.

The 28-year-old netted in either half of the 2-1 success of their city rivals as the Scottish league leaders claimed their 21st League Cup final. It took the forward on ,to 24 goals for the season, with them arriving in just 29 domestic outings.

In last season’s final, a win over Hibs, Kyogo also netted a double meaning he became the first to do it in back-to-back League Cup finals for Celtic since Billy McPhail in 1956 and 1957, albeit the latter outing saw McPhail hit three in a 7-1 thrashing of Rangers.

For the first goal he was presented with the opportunity after team-mate and countryman Daizen Maeda missed Greg Taylor’s low cross. There was no need to worry with Kyogo, as he so often is, in the right place at the right time to turn home.

He said. “I thought Daizen was going to score but then the ball came to me … so I thought it was my duty to score! I’m a striker, it’s my duty to score as many goals as possible and take advantage of as many chances as I can. I had chances before I scored which I missed, so I was happy to go on and score two goals in this game.

"I am just happy and humble that I was able to score two goals in this final and we were able to win the cup once more. But I have to say it was because of the effort of the entire team and fans that we were able to win this cup.”

Worryingly for Scottish defences, Kyogo believes there is still more to come from him. “I think I still have a lot of improving to do to become a better player, and contribute to the team, which is the most important thing to me,” he said.