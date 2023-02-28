'What I like about him is' - Why Manchester United boss has earned comparison to Celtic's Ange Postecoglou

The work Erik ten Hag is doing at Manchester United has drawn comparisons to Ange Postecoglou and the impact he has had at Celtic.

Ten Hag led the Red Devils to League Cup success in England on the same day the Australian won his third trophy as Celtic boss, the Scottish champions defeating rivals Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park. The Dutchman has also improved matters in the league at Old Trafford with the club sitting third having finished sixth last season.

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam has pinpointed the calm demeanour of both managers.

"If Ange keeps winning trophies then of course he’s going to get close to emulating the previous great Celtic managers,” he told Ice 36. “What I like about him is, he’s calm, he just wants to get on with things. I see similarities with what Erik ten Hag is doing at Man United. When you’re at these big clubs you have to be relentless day-in,day-out.

"Ange will probably still be disappointed with some things from the cup final but overall he’ll be delighted to win another trophy.”

Now the aim for Celtic will be to add the Scottish Cup and the league title with Postecoglou’s men in a strong position to do so.

"It looks like the Scottish Cup is probably Rangers’ only real chance of silverware,” Adam said. “The gap in the league is big but we’ve still got Old Firms to play for. Anything can happen in Scottish football, anything can happen. But at the moment, you look at Celtic, the way they’re performing and the hunger and mindset of the players is different.”