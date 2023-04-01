There is a reluctance from Grant Hanley to divulge exactly what he said to Angus Gunn to encourage his Norwich City team-mate to declare for Scotland.

Scotland's Grant Hanley wants the win over Spain to be bridge to regular victories over such calibre of opponent. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It is a different story when it comes to what he communicated to the 27-year-old who has taken over the goalkeeping mantle from the injured Craig Gordon immediately following Tuesday’s victory for the ages over Spain. A 2-0 success that means, following his debut in last week’s 3-0 Euro 2024 opener over Cyprus, Gunn now boasts a two-cap international career in which he has yet to concede a goal in racking up back-to-back victories in front of almost 1000,000 punters at Hampden.

“I needed to tell Angus it isn’t always like this,” said Hanley with a smile. “He was over the moon to come in in his first camp, starting and then getting two clean sheets. He has taken to it really well and I have known him for years. I knew he would be fine and fit in with the group of boys straight away. Off the pitch he has been excellent as well. He couldn’t have had a better start and he was delighted. But we have to keep our feet on the ground. Kenny McLean and I had spoken to him about Scotland. I knew Angus could play for Scotland, the type of boy he is and the quality of player he is. We are delighted to have him involved.”

