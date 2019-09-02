What deals could Celtic and Rangers complete before the transfer deadline?

Celtic have completed the signing of Greg Taylor on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Kilmarnock while Rangers are working to get a £7 million deal for Ryan Kent over the line.





The Hoops are still working to bring in Lee O'Connor from Manchester United's Under-23 squad while Manchester City's Dutch Under-19 international Jeremie Frimpong has signed a four-year deal with the Scottish champions.

But there are also fringe players who still have a little over 90 minutes to find a new club - either permanently or on loan. Jack Hendry and Calvin Miller were both linked with moves to Kilmarnock as part of an initial cash-plus-players deal, although in the end the transfer was a fee-only agreement.

Scott Sinclair appears to have fallen out of favour at Parkhead while midfielder Eboue Kouassi also looks to be out of the picture.

Meanwhile, Rangers are finalising Ryan Kent's return to Ibrox from Liverpool on a permanent deal to the tune of £7 million. They are unlikely to bring in anyone else at this late stage, but there are still a handful of players who could depart the Light Blues.

Graham Dorrans and Joe Dodoo have already been released and out-of-favour midfielder Jason Holt has agreed a season-long loan deal with St Johnstone, with Jake Hastie joining Rotherham on loan, but Eros Grezda and Jamie Murphy could both leave before the deadline.

Grezda has been linked with a departure but was pushing for a permanent exit rather than a loan deal, while Murphy is likely to leave on loan as he steps up his return to regular playing action after a lengthy period on the sidelines with injury.