What channel is the Premier Sports Cup last-16 draw? How to watch & when as Celtic, Hearts & Rangers involved

Jim Goodwin’s men are already one of the 16 teams in the knockout stages, while their opponents can still qualify.

Here are all the details you need to know about the last-16 draw:

When will the draw take place?

Fans won’t have to wait long after the end of the group stage to find out their knockout opponents. The draw will take place shortly after today's game at Pittodrie.

How to watch?

The draw will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 with the channel providing live coverage of Aberdeen v Raith Rovers. It will likely begin between 5pm-5.15pm, providing the game does not go to penalties.

Which teams will be involved?

The Premier Sports Cup last-16 draw will take place this afternoon. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Fifteen teams have been confirmed in the knockout stages. Arbroath, Dundee, Aberdeen, Ross County, Annan Athletic, Falkirk, Inverness CT, Kilmarnock, Livingston and Partick Thistle have all progressed from the group and been joined by the five Scottish teams participating in European football, Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Motherwell and Rangers.

Queen of the South will likely be the 16th team but it will depend on the result at Pittodrie. If Raith Rovers win or draw and win the bonus point on penalties they will take the Doonhamers’ place in the draw.

Which teams are seeded?

The five teams representing Scotland in Europe are seeded, as are Arbroath and Dundee who both won all four group games. Aberdeen will take the last seeded spot with a win. If they fail to win, Ross County will be seeded.

Annan Athletic, Falkirk, Inverness CT, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Partick Thistle are all unseeded, as will either Queen of the South or Raith Rovers.

Are any notable teams missing?

Three Premiership clubs have failed to qualify from their group. Hibs finished third behind Falkirk and Morton having lost to the Bairns and then fielded an ineligible player in a draw with Morton, incurring a 3-0 loss.